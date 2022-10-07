Peace talks in Ethiopian conflict are delayed, diplomats say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Diplomatic sources say African Union-sponsored peace talks to resolve Ethiopia’s two year-long Tigray conflict will not take place as planned this weekend. They say logistical issues are partly to blame, and the format of the talks has not been agreed upon. No new date has been set. Ethiopia’s federal government this week said it had accepted an invitation from the chair of the African Union Commission to attend the peace talks in South Africa. The Tigray authorities said they were ready to send negotiators but sought clarity on the structure of the talks. They also sought security assurances for their travel.

