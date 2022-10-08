Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43
NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus has caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India and at least 12 passengers have been killed. Maharashtra state’s top elected official says another 43 people received serious burns in the crash and were taken to a hospital. Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire early Saturday. The cause of the fire is being investigated. It happened near Nashik, about 120 miles northeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state. Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.