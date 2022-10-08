Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen

BERLIN (AP) — Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage. After a nearly three-hour suspension, Deutsche Bahn said the problem — a “failure of the digital train radio system” — had been resolved but that some disruption could still be expected. Operator Deutsche Bahn said later Saturday that the disruption was caused by “sabotage of cables that are essential for railway traffic,” and that security authorities had opened an investigation. There was no immediate word on who might have been responsible.

