CNN apologizes for entering Thai massacre site, pulls video

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — CNN has pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and has apologized over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission. The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities found that they had been working in the country after entering on tourist visas. Police however cleared them of wrongdoing saying the journalists believed they had obtained permission to enter and film inside and were unaware the person who waved them in was not authorized to do so. Police say the two journalists would leave the country. CNN International’s executive vice president said the network regrets any distress its report may have caused. He said CNN had ceased broadcasting it.

