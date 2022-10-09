Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says she will push on with her campaign to take her country out of the United Kingdom, even if she loses a Supreme Court case seeking the authority for a new independence referendum. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in October 2023, but the U.K. government has said no. Britain’s top court is due to hear arguments starting Tuesday on whether Sturgeon’s government can call an independence vote without consent from London. Sturgeon said Sunday that if she loses the court case, she will make the next U.K. election a de facto plebiscite on independence. She says that would be “a last resort,” if a referendum is blocked.

