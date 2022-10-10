Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire

LONDON (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Russia’s war against its neighbor. But are they a turning point in the war? That question, military analysts say, is much more difficult to answer. Simon Smith, a former British ambassador to Ukraine, says the missiles are an act of “psychological and physical intimidation” by Russia. But he says it is also “an act of desperation” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose troops are losing territory on the ground. Michael Clarke of King’s College London says Monday’s strikes will only increase Ukraine’s resolve to fight.

