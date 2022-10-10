German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group ten years ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The Interior Ministry said Monday it took the reports “seriously and is investigating them comprehensively.” There is growing concern in Germany that the country’s critical infrastructure might be targeted by Russia because of Berlin’s support for Ukraine.

