Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory’s status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for U.S- sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by Washington, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities have said they won’t implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments.

