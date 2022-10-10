Mayor helps mom and 3 kids escape before train hits vehicle

VIENNA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mayor helped a mother and three children escape from a sport utility vehicle that was stalled on railroad tracks with a train approaching. Vienna Mayor Eddie Daniels was headed to work Saturday when he saw the SUV. He says he couldn’t let the family get slaughtered. He helped the mom out first, then got out a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old. As he was helping a 6-year-old, the train hit the vehicle and knocked it off the tracks. The second-term mayor has a broken ankle and eight stitches on his head. He says he’s thankful the family is alive.

