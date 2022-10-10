Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Southwest Florida is looking ahead toward the long slog of recovering from its first direct hit from a major hurricane in a century. The major search for victims of Hurricane Ian ended over the weekend, and residents return to a decimated Fort Myers Beach. An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes. But having power isn’t much use to people whose mobile homes were flooded and are likely a total loss. Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least some of the roadmap for a way forward may come from the Florida Panhandle, which was crushed by Hurricane Michael four years ago.

