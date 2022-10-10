Uvalde school chief plans to retire after community outrage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district superintendent has announced he plans to resign by the end of the academic year. The school board voted Monday night to begin a search for his successor immediately. In a statement, Hal Harrell said: “My heart was broken on May 24th.” Harrell, law enforcement, the school board and other school district officials have faced heavy criticism over their handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Officers allowed the shooter to remain inside a classroom for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were massacred.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.