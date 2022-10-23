German lawmakers oppose China military threats toward Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of a German parliamentary delegation visiting Taiwan says any changes to the China-Taiwan relationship must occur peacefully. The call came after China’s ruling Communist Party wrote its rejection of Taiwan independence into its party constitution on Saturday. The German delegation met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at her office on Monday. Delegation head Peter Heidt noted China’s intimidation of Taiwan. He said any change to the status quo must be peaceful and after both sides have reached a consensus. Tsai did not refer to the amending of the Communist Party’s constitution in her remarks.

