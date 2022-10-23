Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines. Authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The Philippine aviation agency said the airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft. Photos showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage. The airline said the Airbus A330 from Incheon attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt. It said all passengers evacuated on the plane’s escape slides.