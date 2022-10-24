2 students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — At least two students are injured in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school. The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students to leave the building, many of them running. St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police. No further details about the shooter were immediately released. The district says the injured students were on the way to the hospital, but did not indicate how badly they were injured. TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn. Some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety.

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.