Indians embrace next UK prime minister, Sunak, as their own

NEW DELHI (AP) — The next prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage. On Monday, people across the former British colony proudly celebrated his victory. Social media and TV channels in India were awash with congratulations for the 42-year-old Sunak, who is set to become the first person of color to lead Britain. For many Indians, who are celebrating Diwali, one of the most important Hindu festivals, it was a moment to say: He is one of our own. The joy echoes the way Indians responded last year when Kamala Harris, who also has Indian heritage, became U.S. vice president.

