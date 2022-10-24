Meet Dale Haney, the White House groundskeeper for 50 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents come and go, but White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney has been a constant through the past 10 presidencies. As of this month, Haney has tended the lawns and gardens of the White House for 50 years. But he may be better known for taking care of the president’s pets. Lately, he’s often seen with Commander, President Joe Biden’s dog. Haney started at the White House in 1972, and said he planned to work there for just two years. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, surprised Haney on Monday by planting an elm tree on the south grounds to honor Haney.

