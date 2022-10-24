On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of former President Donald Trump has taken the witness stand at his federal trial to deny charges he secretly fed confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. He told the jury on Monday that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it.

