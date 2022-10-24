Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:43 PM

Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby’s birth kills 2

By JAKE BLEIBERG and JAMIE STENGLE

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity. Police say the employees, 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Authorities say Nestor Hernandez opened fire Saturday at the hospital. The 30-year-old who was on parole and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor. Hernandez has been charged with capital murder. It wasn’t clear Monday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content