Pope, Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron. The war in Ukraine looms large in their concerns. Neither side immediately issued a statement. The nearly hour-long private audience on Monday was Francis’ third with Macron since becoming pontiff. On the eve of their meeting, Macron spoke about the need for Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia, which invaded its neighbor eight months ago. Francis, who has voiced concern over arms escalation, will deliver a speech on Tuesday at the same forum, a conference centered on the need for peace and organized by a Catholic charity close to the Vatican. Accompanying Macron to the Vatican was his wife, Brigitte.

