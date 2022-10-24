Rights group: Turkey forces hundreds to return to Syria

ISTANBUL (AP) — A leading human rights group says hundreds of Syrian men and boys have been detained, beaten and forcibly returned to their country by Turkish authorities over a six-month period. The treatment of migrants living in Turkey under temporary protection is a breach of international law, New York-based Human Rights Watch says in a report released Monday. Deported Syrians told researchers they were detained in poor conditions, with most suffering beatings and abuse, and forced to sign documents agreeing to “voluntarily” return to Syria. Unaccompanied children were among those involved, the group reported.

