Egypt: 10 killed in truck-minibus collision in Nile Delta

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say 10 people were killed in a collision between a truck and a minibus in the Nile Delta. The crash early on Tuesday in the province of Dakahlia also injured at least nine people. The collision took place on a highway linking Mansoura, the provincial capital, to the beach town of Gamasa on the Mediterranean Sea. It involved a minibus and a truck; officials said driving at high speed was to blame for the crash. Local media said women and children were among those killed. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

