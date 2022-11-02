Gunman who wounded 2 Newark police officers remains at large

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who wounded two Newark police officers as they sought to question him about a previous shooting. Authorities say 30-year-old Kendall Howard is considered “armed and dangerous.” Authorities say Howard opened fire on the officers in a parking lot outside an apartment building about a mile west of the city’s airport on Tuesday. The officers returned fire and the gunman fled into the building. The search for the suspect lasted for hours, but Howard escaped capture. The officers remain in stable condition at a nearby hospital. Howard is charged with attempted murder.

