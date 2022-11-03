Medals, mementos from Colin Powell estate go up for auction

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A collection from the estate of General Colin Powell of nearly 400 items stretching from the momentous to the mundane is currently up for auction. The Potomack Company in Alexandria is conducting the auction over the next few weeks. Powell, a former secretary of state, died last year at the age of 84. Auction bids can be placed online and iitems include awards and medals Powell received over his career, also unique gifts he received like a lightsaber from Star Wars director George Lucas. Proceeds will benefit the America’s Promise Alliance _ which Powell once chaired _ and the Colin Powell School at the City College of New York, his alma mater.

