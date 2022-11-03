New report: Two-thirds of South Sudan badly food insecure

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A new report says nearly 8 million people in South Sudan, or about two-thirds of the population, will face acute food insecurity during the next lean season as climate shocks and conflict deepen the already vulnerable situation for many. The report released by United Nations agencies says the proportion of people at such risk in South Sudan is at the highest ever in the country recovering from a civil war that ended in 2018. The warning about South Sudan, whose climate shocks include widespread flooding, comes ahead of the U.N. climate summit in Egypt next week.

