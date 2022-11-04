Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield says he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. Sheffield was governor from 1982 to 1986. His term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding after he was accused of steering a lease for state office space to a political ally and lying about it. The state Senate concluded there was not enough evidence to impeach. Sheffield lost the 1986 Democratic party primary but went on to other roles, including leadership positions with the Alaska Railroad Corp. and the Port of Anchorage. Former Gov. Sean Parnell said Sheffield envisioned big possibilities for Alaskans and Alaska.

