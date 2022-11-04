Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan in stable condition after shooting

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march. His party says it will decide later on Friday when the march is to resume toward the capital, Islamabad. The rally was halted after Thursday afternoon’s shooting in the country’s eastern Punjab province. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and 13 others, including two lawmakers, were wounded in the attack. The shooting has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, which has a history of political violence and assassinations. Khan is protesting his ouster in April and calling for early elections. The government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, says elections will take place as scheduled, in 2023.

By MUNIR AHMED and RIAZAT BUTT Associated Press

