Israel’s premier calls for unity after Netanyahu victory

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing prime minister has issued a plea for national unity, days after he was defeated in national elections by the former premier, Benjamin Netanyahu. In a memorial ceremony for the assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned of the deep divisions plaguing the country after the fifth election since 2019. He appeared to take aim at Religious Zionism, an extremist party whose leaders have made repeated anti-Arab, anti-LGBTQ comments. Religious Zionism emerged as the third-largest party in parliament and is expected to play a key role in in Netanyahu’s government. Lapid said Sunday “ there is no ‘us and them,’ only us.”

