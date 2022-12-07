Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The early Thursday raid targeted Jenin town and its refugee camp in northern West Bank. The Palestinian news agency reported that “confrontations and violent clashes” erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed. Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank.

