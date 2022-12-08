Climate activists stage protests at 2 German airports

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists have briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel. The group Last Generation said some of its members glued themselves to the tarmac in Munich, while others entered the grounds of Berlin airport. A spokesperson for Munich airport confirmed that the northern runway was briefly closed. He said planes had to be routed over the southern runway, causing short delays. A spokesperson for Berlin airport confirmed that a police operation was ongoing but said air traffic there was not disrupted. A similar protest recently at Berlin airport drew widespread condemnation from government officials and calls for tougher policing to stop activists interfering with air traffic.

