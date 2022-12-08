EU: Croatia to enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January

BRUSSELS (AP) — Croatia has been given a greenlight to join the group of nations that make up Europe’s ID-check-free travel area, the European Union’s presidency said. The decision came during a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels Thursday. There was no immediate word on the candidacies of Bulgaria and Romania. “The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade,” the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency tweeted. “Ministers approved Croatia’s membership as of 1 January 2023!” The so-called Schengen area comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and LORNE COOK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.