Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Marengo at a grain elevator owned by Heartland Crush. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City said it had received patients injured in the explosion. Residents near the plant were evacuated, and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department advised people who live at a safe distance to stay indoors to avoid exposure to smoke. Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

