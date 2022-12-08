Judge unseals docs in gay bar shooting suspect’s past case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday unsealed documents from a dropped 2021 bomb threat case against the Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect who allegedly said they planned to become “the next mass killer.” Judge Robin Chittum said the public interest in the case outweighed the privacy rights of defendant Anderson Lee Aldrich. More than a year before police say Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. The case was later dropped. The judge’s order unsealing those records comes after news organizations, including The Associated Press, sought to unseal the documents.

