Kremlin says up to Zelenskyy when Ukraine conflict ends

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin says it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “knows when it may end. It may end tomorrow if he wishes so.” The Kremlin has long said that Ukraine must accept Russian conditions to end the fighting, now in its tenth month. It has demanded that Ukraine recognize Russia’s land gains. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s nuclear company says Russian forces have placed multiple rocket launcher systems at the shut-down Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The company said this could enable Russian forces to shell the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, where each side blames the other for almost daily shelling.

