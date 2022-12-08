Oregon store allegedly selling psychedelic mushrooms raided

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say officers arrested four people during a raid at a store that was openly and illegally selling psychedelic mushrooms. The Portland Police Bureau says a search warrant was served early Thursday at the Shroom House in the Northwest District neighborhood. Police say investigators seized about 22 pounds of suspected mushrooms and over $13,000 in cash. Police say Steven Tachie, Jr. and Jeramiahs Geronimo were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of 10 counts each of money laundering and 10 counts each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance near a school. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the allegations.

