Portugal: Woman dead after overnight rains flood Lisbon

MADRID (AP) — Portugal’s Civil Protection Agency says one person died Thursday during the heavy rains that fell overnight in the capital, Lisbon. The victim was a woman who drowned when she got trapped in the basement where she lived. The intense rainfall washed away cars and flooded streets, buildings and public transport stations. Authorities shut roads around the capital and city tunnels and called citizens not to leave their homes and avoid low-level areas. Portuguese weather agency IPMA has placed all Lisbon districts under red alert, the most severe of three levels, and forecasts the rain to last until Friday.

