Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape

HOUSTON (AP) — Two reviews of the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people found a multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches and poorly applied restraints helped lead to his getaway. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice conducted an internal review and hired an outside firm for an independent review. The reviews were released Thursday. Both reports found correctional officers who worked at the unit where Gonzalo Lopez was housed, and who were with him on the bus didn’t properly strip search him or ensure that his handcuffs were properly secured. Three weeks after his May 12 escape, Lopez killed a Texas grandfather and his four grandsons on their family ranch located between Dallas and Houston. Lopez was later killed by police.

