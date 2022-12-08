‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review

NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender this year. Steven Spielberg was awarded best director for “The Fabelmans.” “The Banshees of Inisherin” came away with wins for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonaugh. “Everything Everywhere” star Michelle Yeoh won best actress.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.