Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 16 dead

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says a building has collapsed in a neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo, killing at least 16 people, including one child, and injuring four others. The five-story building housing about 30 people was in a neighborhood under the control of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The report says the building collapsed early Sunday after water leakages weakened the structure’s foundation. Firefighters and first responders were searching through the rubble for the remaining residents. Many buildings in Aleppo were destroyed or damaged during Syria’s 11-year conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people. Syrian troops have retaken most of the country and Aleppo, but parts of the major city remain under Kurdish control.

