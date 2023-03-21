Missouri man dubbed ‘Package Killer’ admits to 2 murders

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man dubbed the “Package Killer” for his method of disposing bodies received two life sentences Tuesday after admitting to killing two women in the St. Louis area more than 30 years ago. Gary Muehlberg has now pleaded guilty to killing three women and faces a hearing next week in the death of a fourth. Remains of all four victims were found in 1990 or 1991. The 74-year-old Muehlberg is already in prison for killing a man in 1993. He was charged in the deaths of the women last year after a detective found DNA evidence while examining old, unsolved homicides. Prosecutors said in September that Muehlberg confessed after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

