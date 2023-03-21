Skip to Content
Puzzling highway death part of West Virginia police probe

By JOHN RABY
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State police in West Virginia say a trooper used a Taser on a man who walked onto a highway and later died. Gov. Jim Justice on Monday described the police video of the incident involving  Edmond Exline of Hagerstown, Maryland, as alarming. Exline died at a hospital after the incident near Martinsburg on Feb. 12. State Police Capt. Eric Burnett in Charles Town says a Taser was used on Exline after he went into traffic and didn’t comply with a trooper’s commands.  Justice cited Exline’s death and two separate incidents involving State Police in ordering a sweeping investigation Monday, the day the state police superintendent resigned.

