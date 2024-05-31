Houthi rebels say at least 16 killed and 42 others wounded in joint US-British airstrikes in Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Joint British-U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels killed at least 16 people and wounded 42 others. That’s according to comments from the rebels Friday. That is the highest publicly acknowledged death toll strikes carried out over the rebels’ attacks on shipping. The U.S. and Britain acknowledged carrying out the strikes on Hodeida, Sanaa and elsewhere. The Houthis focused on a strike that hit a building housing Hodeida Radio and civilian homes in the port city on the Red Sea. It aired images of wounded people being treated in a hospital. The Houthis have stepped up attacks on shipping and demanded that Israel ends the war in Gaza.

By JON GAMBRELL and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.