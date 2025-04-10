Ontario Woman Killed in Fatal Crash on I-10 Near Cabazon; CHP Investigating

A fatal crash involving a big rig and a passenger vehicle occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 10, just west of Palm Springs in Cabazon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened shortly after midnight on the eastbound side of the freeway near Haugan-Lehmann Way. Authorities say a gray Volkswagen Jetta was struck by a big rig under circumstances still under investigation.

The driver of the Jetta, a woman from Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. No other injuries were reported.

The crash prompted a SigAlert overnight, resulting in temporary lane closures. That alert has since been lifted, and traffic has returned to normal in both directions.

CHP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

