College of the Desert to host public forum for next Superintendent/President

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A public forum will be held this week for students and staff at the College of the Desert involving the four semi-finalists competing for the role of superintendent/president.

"College of the Desert is seeking an individual with the right combination of experience, knowledge, skill and abilities to lead the district and stakeholders towards increased student success and overall institutional effectiveness,'' according to a statement on the college's website.

The forum will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pollock Theatre of the Palm Desert campus, 43500 Monterey Avenue.

The candidates will appear in the following order:

-- Kimberlee S. Messina, president of Spokane Falls Community College;

-- Don Moya-Miller, vice president and assistant superintendent of Rio Hondo College;

-- Val Martinez Garcia, acting superintendent and president of College of the Desert;

-- Monica Chahal, interim president of Clovis Community College.

They will be asked a series of questions submitted by the public from a prior event, and the audience will not be able to ask the candidates any questions during the event, officials said.

The forum will be broadcast at youtube.com/live/_8zaNo4h3co.

According to the college, the board will name the new President/Superintendent on either May 16 or June 12.