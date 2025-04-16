Skip to Content
Exclusive: American Hustlers – The Lambert Story; Thursday at 6PM

It’s a murder case 15 years in the making.

News Channel 3 I-Team Investigator Karen Devine has been covering this story since 2008 when Palm Springs resident Clifford Lambert was murdered.

He was stabbed to death in his kitchen by what others have described as a group of “gay grifters.”

This story is complex and layered. Now dissected and investigated like never before in a newly released true crime podcast, American Hustlers.

We’ve been collaborating for nearly 5 years and tonight we’re sharing details you’ve never heard before.

Watch News Channel 3 Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for an I-Team exclusive: American Hustlers: the Lambert Story

Karen Devine

Karen Devine is celebrating her 29th year delivering the local news as an anchor and reporter in the Palm Springs television market. Learn more about Karen here.

