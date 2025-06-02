Temperatures are rising in the desert and that means power bills will also be going up with air conditioners running around the clock.

Some residents go on a budget billing plan to help with their monthly budgeting, giving them a level of payment. Over a one-year period, you then get credit, or an additional amount owed depending on your usage.

That left one man with a big surprise when his bill jumped from $116.00 to over $960.00.

I-Team Investigator John White looks at why that happened and how you can avoid having the same issue. See his I-Team Investigation, "Power Struggle," Wednesday night at 6:00 pm on News Channel 3.

Resources:

For information on SCE Budget Billing Plan and how to apply, visit here.

For information on Imperial Irrigation District Budget Billing Plan, visit here.