I-Team: Homeless initiatives well underway in the Coachella Valley with some promising results and long-term concerns

The number of homeless people in Riverside County and throughout California continues to rise.

In an I-Team investigation on homelessness, we are revealing new ways local communities are combating the problem for those on the streets and everyone who witnesses this loss of human dignity in our local cities.

California has spent at least $24 billion on homeless initiatives since 2019, only to see numbers swell to 187,000, which is nearly a quarter of the nation's entire homeless population.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in May, "It's time to take back the streets. It's time to take back the sidewalks."

He called on California cities to clear their homeless encampments, parks, and streets throughout the state.

Holding officials accountable, Jeff Stahl sat down with Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Steven Shaw to ask if the city is doing all it can to clear homeless encampments, as the Governor has called for. Shaw said, "We've been doing our part before the governor even put that edict out there."

January's latest Point In Time Homeless Count revealed that many Coachella Valley communities are already experiencing positive trends. Overall, homeless numbers were up in Cathedral City, Coachella, Indio, and La Quinta. They were down, however, in Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and unincorporated areas of the county.

Shaw says a final solution to the problem of homelessness remains elusive.

"It's never going to be completely gone at all," Shaw said, adding, "I think, unfortunately, every community is going to have some sort of homeless problem going forward."

Shaw's sentiments are echoed by other local leaders we spoke to in this I-Team investigation.

There's much more to the story. In Jeff Stahl's I-Team full investigation story, you'll hear from Indio City Councilmember Waymond Fermon, who said, "Services are there so when those folks are willing and able to accept, we do have the services."

Hear a unique concern the City of Indio has when it comes to its homelessness numbers and how some city leaders in Palm Springs say they worry that too many tax dollars are being spent without adequate accountability to gauge how well homelessness initiatives are actually working.

