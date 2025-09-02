I-Team: Clients complain about Navigation Center’s food, rules, and cleanliness

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Navigation Center has been a game-changer in reducing the city’s unsheltered population, and by most accounts, city leaders say it's proven itself in getting people off the streets and connected with resources to get them back into housing.

However, in an I-Team investigation, some individuals receiving help at the Navigation Center have expressed complaints, including that some of its meals are inedible, some of the rules are overbearing and unnecessary, and they have concerns about the center's overall cleanliness.

Palm Springs leaders credit the Navigation Center for a 63 percent drop in unsheltered people in the city and a 155 percent jump in those who now have a roof over their heads. Those numbers are from the latest Point In Time homeless count.

“I’ve had food poisoning four out of five months," said client John Corliss. "I’ve gone through four boxes of Imodium A.D. since I’ve been here,” Corliss added.

Navigation Center Client Kimberly Glassco said, “The food is really, really bad, unfortunately. And it’s the same all the time.”

Jeff Stahl sought answers from Ann Eiring, the Navigation Center’s Project Manager. Martha’s Village operates the facility.

Eiring says there is a food budget. However, it's not unlimited, and the menu repeats every three weeks.

Clients also say the rules are often overbearing, pointing to sit-down rules at the Access Center, a day center off El Cielo south of city hall. There’s no charging phones in wall outlets and no purses allowed, clients say.

More complaints include the use of trash cans to store people’s personal belongings.

A client who asked us only to use his first name, Dominick, said, “That’s like psychological warfare. Telling us your stuff is trash.”

Clients say they simply want better food, some respect, and better accountability.

Eiring says the rules are primarily for safety and preventing chaos in sometimes cramped quarters.