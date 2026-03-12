Skip to Content
I-Team Follow-up: The Plantation faces federal lawsuit over men only policy

Published 4:13 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Plantation Golf Club on Monroe Street in Indio is one of the few men-only clubs remaining in the country and now it's facing a second lawsuit.

Equity Ag Financial, Inc. has filed a federal lawsuit with four counts, including a violation of California civil rights law.

Equity Ag Financial is the parent company for JCM Farming, which originally sued The Plantation in California over a doomed business relationship involving the raising of Date Palm Trees.

Thursday at 6 on News Channel 3, John White follows up on the litigation with a focus on the new federal lawsuit as he continues his report "The Plantation: Men Only."

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2.

