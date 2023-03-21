COD Board of Trustees set to hear public input on Palm Springs campus in series of meetings
The College of the Desert board of trustees will hear public input on design plans for a planned Palm Springs campus.
The first of four meetings is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. inside the multi-purpose room at theCraven's Student Services Center located at the Palm Desert campus. Public comment is welcome both in person or via Zoom, according to COD's website.
During a meeting on February 16, COD board members approved an unfinished schematic design from 2021 for the Palm Springs project.
They also asked staff to invite a representative from Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs to be a part of discussions.
Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb accepted the invitation and said she’s looking forward to sharing her knowledge during these discussions.
“I’m a retired school principal and you know our whole budget was based on ADA, average daily attendance, so I know how to reconfigure and reimagine community college going forward was a big, big thought," said Lamb.
Board member and former COD president Joell Kinnamon issued a statement to News Channel 3 ahead of the first public meeting:
"I am pleased that the meeting appears to be a robust agenda on the Palm Springs Schematic Design Process under the direction of the Board of Trustees recent action to get the project back on track. I appreciate that the community representatives have been added to the team. The project team is well positioned with a streamlined process to finalize the schematic design and submit it to the Department of State Architect for final approval."Joel Kinnamon, COD Board Member