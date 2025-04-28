Coachella and Stagecoach Lost and Found: What happens to it?

Each and every year, thousands of music fans descend upon the desert to attend both Stagecoach and Coachella. Last year, 250,000 tickets were sold for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, according to attendance data provided to News Channel Three by the city of Indio, but 2025 was expected to have an even higher turnout.

With so many people in town, its easy to misplace items, especially enjoying the performances out at the Empire Polo Club. Most of those items end up at the festival's lost and found. But what happens to the junk people get rid of at Stagecoach and Coachella? In order to find that answer, all you have to do is ask Lupe Torres Hilario. She's the Director of Operations at the Galilee Center in Mecca. Over the past six years, her organization has partnered with Goldenvoice, the creators of the music festivals, to solve the 'lost and found' problem. They work together to make sure perfectly good items don't go to waste.

